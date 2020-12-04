UrduPoint.com
One Covid-19 Patient Dies, 133 More Cases Reported In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:06 AM

One Covid-19 patient dies, 133 more cases reported in Hyderabad

One more patient died of COVID-19 here on Thursday, taking the death toll to 129 in Hyderabad while 133 more cases were reported positive during the last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :One more patient died of COVID-19 here on Thursday, taking the death toll to 129 in Hyderabad while 133 more cases were reported positive during the last 24 hours.

According to health authorities,Mrs Razia w/o Imtiaz Ali, 58, resident of Qasimabad, Hyderabad breathed her last at LU hospital Hyderabad late on Wednesday night while 133 new cases have also been reported as positive in the Hyderabad district. After changing weather conditions and non observance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the number of coronavirus patients had increased in Hyderabad and other adjoining districts despite measures by the district administration to interrupt transmission of virus.The number of COVID-19 active cases has surged to 1522, of them 32 patients were admitted in ICU, HDU and isolation ward of civil hospital while rest were in home isolation, according to a daily situation report issued by the office of Deputy Commissioner.

In the wake of COVID-19 emergency, hot spots were identified and smart lockdown was imposed in 17 areas of Hyderabad, Qasimabad and Latifabad for 15 days where business and commercial activities had been banned. Besides, the local administration has launched an awareness campaign in all four talukas for adopting preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 while action against SOP violation was also underway.

The deputy commissioner Faud Gaffar Sommro also urged the people to adopt SOPs as preventive measures, that were the only way to curb the contagion.

