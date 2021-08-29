UrduPoint.com

One COVID-19 Patient Dies, 134 More Positive Cases Reported In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 12:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :One more patient has died of Covid-19 here on Sunday taking the tally in Hyderabad district to 505 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

As many as 1101 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 134 cases were reported as positive till late Saturday with a 12% positivity rate.

While the number of total active cases had reached to 2116 in Hyderabad, daily situation report stated.

The district focal person Dr. Imdad Chana informed that out of 2116 active cases, 2083 were isolated at their homes while 29 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

