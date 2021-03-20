UrduPoint.com
One COVID-19 Patient Dies, 24 More Cases Reported In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

One COVID-19 patient dies, 24 more cases reported in Hyderabad

One more patient has died of COVID-19 here on Friday taking the tally in Hyderabad district to 276 while 24 more cases have been reported positive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :One more patient has died of COVID-19 here on Friday taking the tally in Hyderabad district to 276 while 24 more cases have been reported positive.

According to the focal person, as many as 24 more cases were reported as COVID-19 positive and one more patient lost his life.

The number of COVID-19 active cases have reached to 315.

Out of 315 active COVID-19 patients, 13 are admitted in LU hospital Hyderabad while 300 are isolated at their homesan two patients are admitted in Karachi's hospitals, daily situation report stated.

said and added that positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases is 8 percent in the district.

As many as 139923 tests have so far been conducted in the district, of them 12042 cases were reported positive. Out of the total positive cases 11451 patients had been recovered from the virus while 276 had succumbed to the contagion, daily report stated.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the contagion for spreading further as prevention is the only way to contain it.

