One COVID-19 patient dies, 45 more cases reported in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :One more patient has died of COVID-19 here on Friday while 45 more cases were reported positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to health authorities, after changing weather conditions and non observance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the number of coronavirus patients had increased in Hyderabad and other adjoining districts.Fida Hussain Soomro, 50, resident of Islamabad Chowk, Hyderabad breathed his last at LU hospital Hyderabad late on Friday while 45 new cases have also been reported as positive in the Hyderabad district.

As many as 44 patients were admitted in ICU, HDU and isolation ward of LU hospital Hyderabad and Jasmhoro while rest were in home isolation, according to a daily situation report issued by the Deputy Commissioner.

According to details 15 patients were admitted in ICU, 13 in HDU of Hyderabad hospital while 07 under trial prisoners were also admitted in its isolation wards. Furthermore, one patient in ICU and seven patients in High Dependency Unit and one on ventilator at LU hospital Jamshoro.The district administration also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preventive measures were the only way to curb the contagion.On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the local administration has launched an awareness campaign in all four talukas for adopting preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 while action against SOP violation was also underway.