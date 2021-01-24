One COVID-19 patient dies, 86 more cases reported in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :One more patient has died of COVID-19 here on Sunday taking the tally in Hyderabad district to 229 while 86 more cases have been reported positive.

According to health authorities, as many as 86 more cases were reported as COVID-19 positive and one more patient lost his life at the isolation ward of Liaquat Medical University hospital, Hyderabad.

According to health authorities, the number of COVID-19 active cases have reached 945.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the contagion for spreading further as prevention is the only way to contain it.