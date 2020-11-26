UrduPoint.com
One COVID-19 Patient Dies In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

One COVID-19 patient dies in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :One coronavirus patient died in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

This was disclosed by Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad while talking to APP. He said that total 98,136 COVID-19 tests were conducted at public and private laboratories of Faisalabad. Out of those, 6,324 were found positive.

He said that currently 267 cases were active, while 5,810 patients had recovered from the disease.

He said that 85 patients including 37 confirmed patients were under treatment in hospitals while the remaining was in home isolation. He said that 247 coronavirus patients including 24 belonging to other districts had died in Faisalabad since the outbreak of pandemic.

