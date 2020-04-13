One COVID-19 Patient Dies In Tando Muhammad Khan
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:17 PM
A coronavirus patient has passed away while four other family members were quarantined at home in Tando Muhammad Khan city
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :A coronavirus patient has passed away while four other family members were quarantined at home in Tando Muhammad Khan city. According to report, a coronavirus patient Ismail Memon has lost his life at his home in Naseerabad Mohala where he was quarantined along with four members of his family.
The deceased was a relative of Manzoor Ahmed Memon who had died of coronavirus on April 2 at civil hospital Hyderabad.