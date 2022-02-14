One COVID patient dies, 235 test positive in Hyderabad

One coronavirus patient has died while 235 more positive cases were reported in Hyderabad during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :One coronavirus patient has died while 235 more positive cases were reported in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to daily situation report released by district health authorities here on Monday, after emergence of 235 new cases, total number COVID-19 cases has reached to 35008 with 3563 active patients.

Out of 35008 Covid-19 cases, 30803 have so far been recovered while 642 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, report stated, adding that 3540 positive cases were under home isolation.

The district focal person informed that 2010 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 235 cases were reported as positive with 12 % positivity rate.

Meanwhile, vaccination process was underway and 16203 people had so far received booster dose till Feb 14, 2022.