One COVID patient dies, 261 test positive in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :One coronavirus patient died while 261 more positive cases were reported in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to daily situation report released by district health authorities here on Wednesday, after emergence of 261 new cases, total number COVID-19 cases has reached to 35346 with 3214 active patients.

Out of 35346 Covid-19 cases, 31485 have so far been recovered while 647 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, report stated, adding that 3214 positive cases were under home isolation.

The district focal person informed that 2519 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 261 cases were reported as positive with 10% positivity rate.

Meanwhile, vaccination process was underway and 16610 people had so far received booster dose till February 16.