One COVID patient dies, 312 test positive in Hyderabad

One coronavirus patient has died while 174 more positive cases were reported in Hyderabad during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :One coronavirus patient has died while 174 more positive cases were reported in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to daily situation report released by district health authorities here on Thursday, after emergence of 174 new cases, total number COVID-19 cases has reached to 34359 with 3313 active patients.

Out of 34359 Covid-19 cases, 30405 have so far been recovered while 641 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, report stated, adding that 3279 positive cases were under home isolation.

The district focal person informed that 1055 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 174 cases were reported as positive with 16 % positivity rate.

Meanwhile, vaccination process was underway and 15379 people had so far received booster dose till Feb 10, 2022.