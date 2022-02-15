UrduPoint.com

One COVID Patient Dies, 65 Test Positive In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 07:06 PM

One coronavirus patient has died while 65 more positive cases were reported in Hyderabad during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :One coronavirus patient has died while 65 more positive cases were reported in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to daily situation report released by district health authorities here on Tuesday, after emergence of 65 new cases, total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 35068 with 3256 active patients.

Out of 35068 Covid-19 cases, 31169 have so far been recovered while 643 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, report stated, adding that 3231positive cases were under home isolation.

The district focal person informed that 2002 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 65 cases were reported as positive with 3 % positivity rate.

Meanwhile, vaccination process was underway and 16397 people had so far received booster dose till Feb 15, 2022.

