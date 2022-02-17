One COVID patient dies in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

One coronavirus patient has died while 239 more positive cases were reported in Hyderabad during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :One coronavirus patient has died while 239 more positive cases were reported in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to daily situation report released by district health authorities here on Thursday, after emergence of 239 new cases, total number COVID-19 cases has reached to 35564 with 3079 active patients.

Out of 35564 Covid-19 cases, 31837 have so far been recovered while 648 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, report stated, adding that 3053 positive cases were under home isolation.

The district focal person informed that 2584 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 239 cases were reported as positive with 9 % positivity rate.

Meanwhile, vaccination process was underway and 16831 people had so far received booster dose till Feb 17, 2022.