One Covid Patient Dies In KTH Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

One covid patient dies in KTH hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Health Department on Monday informed that presently 60 patients of Coronavirus were admitted in the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and 32 in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

The spokesperson for KTH said that total 106 beds were allotted for Covid-19 patients out of which 25 beds for ICU patients on ventilators. He said that presently, five patients were on ventilators, 13 in High Density Unit (HDU) and 13 on low-oxygen level.

He also confirmed about the death of one Covid patient.

Overall, 15 people have died from Coronavirus across the country in last 24 hours.

