One COVID patient dies,130 test positive in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :One coronavirus patient has died while 130 more positive cases were reported in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to daily situation report released by district health authorities here on Wednesday, after emergence of 130 new cases, total number COVID-19 cases has reached to 36349 with 2388 active patients.

Out of 36349 Covid-19 cases, 33307 have so far been recovered while 654 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, report stated, adding that 2257 positive cases were under home isolation.

The district focal person informed that 2765 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 130 cases were reported as positive with 5 % positivity rate.

Meanwhile, vaccination process was underway and 17931 people had so far received booster dose till Feb 23, 2022.