UrduPoint.com

One COVID Patient Dies,130 Test Positive In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 09:00 PM

One COVID patient dies,130 test positive in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :One coronavirus patient has died while 130 more positive cases were reported in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to daily situation report released by district health authorities here on Wednesday, after emergence of 130 new cases, total number COVID-19 cases has reached to 36349 with 2388 active patients.

Out of 36349 Covid-19 cases, 33307 have so far been recovered while 654 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, report stated, adding that 2257 positive cases were under home isolation.

The district focal person informed that 2765 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 130 cases were reported as positive with 5 % positivity rate.

Meanwhile, vaccination process was underway and 17931 people had so far received booster dose till Feb 23, 2022.

Related Topics

Died Hyderabad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

36 minutes ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

2 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

2 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

3 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

3 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>