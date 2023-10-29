One crushed to death by speedy train

(@FahadShabbir)

Taxila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) A man was died when a passenger train runs over him on Sunday near Chak Muzaffarabad, Taxila.

Railway police sources said that when Karachi bound Awam Express reached the level crossing, a 40 years old man was trying to cross the railway track, resulting the train runs over him and he died on the spot.

Taxila Police registered a case and launched further investigation. The man was not identified yet.

AJI-378