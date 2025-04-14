One culprit arrested during an encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) During a snap checking operation in the Cantt area, police signaled three motorcycle-riding suspects to stop, but they attempted to flee. When police chased them, the suspects opened fire.

According to the details, in the exchange of fire between the police and the culprits, one suspect, identified as Zubair Khan alias Gora, was injured and arrested by the police. A stolen motorcycle and illegal arms were recovered from him.

Senior police officials reached at the scene, and a search is underway for the fleeing suspects. The arrested suspect is a wanted criminal involved in multiple motorcycle theft cases.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the police team for their courage, saying that those who attack citizens or law enforcement will not escape justice.