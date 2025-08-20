One Dacoit Arrested, 5 Escape After Police Encounter
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 11:37 PM
The police claimed to have arrested one dacoit while his 5 accomplices managed to escape after police encounter in the area of Kur police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The police claimed to have arrested one dacoit while his 5 accomplices managed to escape after police encounter in the area of Kur police station.
Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the police signaled 6 suspects riding on three motorcycles at a picket erected near Chak No.598-GB late Tuesday night but the outlaws opened indiscriminate firing and accelerated their bikes.
The police chased the outlaws and called more force for help. Therefore, DSP Saddar Tandlianwala Ejaz Ahmad and SHO Kur police station rushed to the spot and encircled the criminals near a guava garden.
The police directed the outlaws for surrender but they once again opened blunt firing on the police party.
The police returned the fire in self-defense and during this encounter one of the criminals received injuries due to the bullets fired by his own accomplices and fell down on the ground whereas his accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.
The police arrested the injured outlaw and shifted him to hospital for treatment. He was identified as Imtiaz alias Imtiazi who was a proclaimed offender and wanted to the police in four dacoity cases.
The police also recovered a motorcycle from the scene which was snatched from a citizen few days ago.
A special police team was constituted which started investigation to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest thereof, spokesman added.
