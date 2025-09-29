One Dacoit Arrested,two Escape After Police Encounter
Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 12:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) One dacoit was arrested while his two accomplices managed to escape after police encounter in the area of Saddar Tandlianwala police station,here on Monday.
Accoding to police spokesman,SHO Saddar police station Inspector Muhammad Sarfaraz received complaints late night that three armed bandits have looted cash,motorcycle and mobile phone from a citizen near Chak No.408-GB whereas they have earlier shoot and injured another citizen namely Rajab after depriving him of cash and mobile phone when he produced resistance.
On this information,the SHO along with his team rushed to the spot and encircled the outlaws near Narala Factory on Rehmat Shah road.
The police directed the outlaws for surrender but the criminal opened indiscriminate firing on the police party.
The police also returned fire in self defense and during this encounter one of the criminals received serious injuries due to the bullets fired by his accomplices and fell down on the ground.
The police arrested the injured outlaw who was identified as Sunny Mukhtar and he was wanted to the police in a number of dacoity and other cases.
The police recovered snatched cash,mobile phones and motorcycles from the spot whereas other outlaws managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.
The police shifted the injured to hospital for treatment and started manhunt to arrest the escapees,spokesman added.
