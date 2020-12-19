One dacoit held, 3 flee after encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested one dacoit and three others managed to flee the scene after an encounter.

A police spokesman said on Friday that four dacoits were looting people near Jhumra when the PHP personnel from the Jhumra police post reached the scene after receiving information.

The dacoit opened fire on the police. After exchange of fire, the PHP team arrested one dacoit, later identified as Yousuf. However, his three accomplices -- Nasir, Sakhawat and Haibat Khan -- managed to escape from the scene.

SSP Patrolling Chaudhry Farooq Ahmad Hundal appreciated the performance of the PHP team and announced prizes and commendation certificates for them.