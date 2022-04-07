UrduPoint.com

One Dacoit Held In Injured Condition, Two Escaped

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 01:52 PM

An alleged 'dacoit' was arrested in an injured condition while his two accomplices managed to flee after an 'exchange of fire' between the police and 'dacoits' near Sikandri Nallah in the limits of Sardar police station on Thursday

According to police spokesperson, SHO Sadar police station, Saeed Ahmad Siyal with his team tried to stop three suspected motorcyclists but they speed away near Sikandri Nallah.

The suspected outlaws on seeing that that police party was chasing them they opened straight fire on police party, during exchange of firing a fire hit at chest of constable Muhammad Javed but luckily he remained safe due to bullet proof jacket.

Police arrested a dacoit namely Hamza s/o Imdad which was also sustained bullet injured by the firing of his own accomplices was arrested while two other accomplice managed to flee by getting benefit of darkness.

Police cordoned off the area and formed police teams for arresting the fleeing dacoits.

The injured dacoit was shifted to Nishtar hospital while police have recovered a pistol with bullets and a motorcycle.

The arrested dacoit was involved in over 40 cases of murder, robbery and other crimes. Upon receiving the information, senior police officials also reached on the spot.The case was registered and further legal action carried out into the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

