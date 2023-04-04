Close
One Dacoit Injured In Dacoity

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 06:00 PM

One dacoit injured in dacoity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :A dacoit was injured while another managed to escape near Sabzi Mandi Aimenabad here on Tuesday.

According a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, two dacoits snatched cash and mobile phone from a shopkeeper near Sabzi Mandi Aimenabad Road.

Meanwhile, the shopkeeper opened fire on them, as a result,one dacoit was injured while the other fled away.

The injured accused, 27-year-old Atif Ali, was shifted to Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital.

