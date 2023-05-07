One dacoit killed, 2 arrested during encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Thikriwala police killed one alleged dacoit and arrested two others during an encounter near Painsara on Jhang Road.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that four robbers had snatched money and other items from a citizen near BISE Office on Jhang Road late in the night and escaped towards Painsara.

The police received information about the incident and intercepted the fleeing outlaws near Painsara. The suspected criminals opened fire on the police party. The police returned the fire, and in exchange of fire, one dacoit was killed and other two were injured and arrested.

However, the fourth alleged dacoit managed to escape from the scene.

SP Iqbal Town Irtiza Kumail and DSP Sadar Waseem Faraz reached the crime scene after being informed about the encounter and got shifted the injured outlaws to a hospital in critical condition. The police also shifted body of the dacoit to mortuary of Allied Hospital for postmortem.

A special team was also constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapee and arrest him, spokesman added.