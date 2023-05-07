UrduPoint.com

One Dacoit Killed, 2 Arrested During Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2023 | 03:20 PM

One dacoit killed, 2 arrested during encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Thikriwala police killed one alleged dacoit and arrested two others during an encounter near Painsara on Jhang Road.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that four robbers had snatched money and other items from a citizen near BISE Office on Jhang Road late in the night and escaped towards Painsara.

The police received information about the incident and intercepted the fleeing outlaws near Painsara. The suspected criminals opened fire on the police party. The police returned the fire, and in exchange of fire, one dacoit was killed and other two were injured and arrested.

However, the fourth alleged dacoit managed to escape from the scene.

SP Iqbal Town Irtiza Kumail and DSP Sadar Waseem Faraz reached the crime scene after being informed about the encounter and got shifted the injured outlaws to a hospital in critical condition. The police also shifted body of the dacoit to mortuary of Allied Hospital for postmortem.

A special team was also constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapee and arrest him, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Road Jhang Money BISE Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

6 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

15 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

15 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

15 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.