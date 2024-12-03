One Dacoit Killed, 3 Escape After Police Encounter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) One dacoit was killed while his three accomplices managed to escape after a police encounter in Gulberg police limits.
A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the Dolphin Force signalled four suspects riding in a van near Chenab Chowk on late Monday night but the outlaws opened blunt firing on the police team and fled away towards ABC Road.
The Dolphin Force called area police for help and started chasing the criminals. Near Kamal Abad graveyard, the police encircled the outlaws and directed them to surrender but they once again opened indiscriminate firing on the police by taking shelter in nearby bushes.
The police also returned fire and during the encounter, one of the outlaws received serious injuries due to firing by his own accomplices and fell down on the ground whereas his three accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness. The police tried to shift the injured criminal to hospital but he died on the way.
The killed outlaw was identified as Nauman Ejaz, a resident of Sohail Abad, who was wanted in dozens of cases of dacoity, robbery, etc.
The police recovered illicit weapons from the spot and took the van and other materials into custody while an investigation is ongoing, the spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge
Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh
COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM asks universities to focus on students' grooming1 minute ago
-
Meeting reviews wheat prices, sugarcane crushing season1 minute ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for Anti-Corruption Week2 minutes ago
-
30 acres of govt land reclaimed at Kot Addu2 minutes ago
-
Issues of special persons highlighted2 minutes ago
-
DPO chairs meeting11 minutes ago
-
Fried fish stalls gaining momentum in twin cities11 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of safe city project directed12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tanks issues precautionary measures to prevent gas-related incidents21 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 15 lawbreakers22 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh22 minutes ago
-
AJK observes Special Persons Day with renewal of pledge for collective efforts for rehabilitation of ..31 minutes ago