One dacoit killed, 3 escape after police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) One dacoit was killed while his three accomplices managed to escape after a police encounter in Gulberg police limits.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the Dolphin Force signalled four suspects riding in a van near Chenab Chowk on late Monday night but the outlaws opened blunt firing on the police team and fled away towards ABC Road.

The Dolphin Force called area police for help and started chasing the criminals. Near Kamal Abad graveyard, the police encircled the outlaws and directed them to surrender but they once again opened indiscriminate firing on the police by taking shelter in nearby bushes.

The police also returned fire and during the encounter, one of the outlaws received serious injuries due to firing by his own accomplices and fell down on the ground whereas his three accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness. The police tried to shift the injured criminal to hospital but he died on the way.

The killed outlaw was identified as Nauman Ejaz, a resident of Sohail Abad, who was wanted in dozens of cases of dacoity, robbery, etc.

The police recovered illicit weapons from the spot and took the van and other materials into custody while an investigation is ongoing, the spokesman added.