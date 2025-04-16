One dacoit killed, 4 escape after police encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) One dacoit was killed while his four accomplices managed to escape after a police encounter in the area of Sandal Bar police station.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that Sandal Bar police was carrying back a dacoity accused Faisal Maqsood, a resident of Chak No. 65-JB, after recovery of case property when four armed bandits intercepted the police van near Chak No. 62-JB Chananke.

They opened fire and escaped from the scene after getting the accused Faisal Maqsood released from police custody. The police chased the outlaws and directed them for surrender after encircling them after some distance but the criminals once again opened indiscriminate firing on the police party.

The police also returned fire in self-defence and during this encounter, the dacoity accused Faisal Maqsood received serious injuries due to the bullets fired by his own accomplices.

The police re-arrested the injured accused whereas his four accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The police shifted the accused to hospital for treatment but he succumbed to his injuries. The accused was wanted to the police in 25 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc.

A special team was constituted on special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar who started investigation on scientific lines to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest thereof, spokesman added.