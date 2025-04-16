One Dacoit Killed, 4 Escape After Police Encounter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) One dacoit was killed while his four accomplices managed to escape after a police encounter in the area of Sandal Bar police station.
A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that Sandal Bar police was carrying back a dacoity accused Faisal Maqsood, a resident of Chak No. 65-JB, after recovery of case property when four armed bandits intercepted the police van near Chak No. 62-JB Chananke.
They opened fire and escaped from the scene after getting the accused Faisal Maqsood released from police custody. The police chased the outlaws and directed them for surrender after encircling them after some distance but the criminals once again opened indiscriminate firing on the police party.
The police also returned fire in self-defence and during this encounter, the dacoity accused Faisal Maqsood received serious injuries due to the bullets fired by his own accomplices.
The police re-arrested the injured accused whereas his four accomplices managed to escape from the scene.
The police shifted the accused to hospital for treatment but he succumbed to his injuries. The accused was wanted to the police in 25 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc.
A special team was constituted on special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar who started investigation on scientific lines to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest thereof, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding performance in 2024
UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation Fuel: IATA
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE EXPO 2025
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomics For Longevity' report
Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Federal Artificial Intelligence Program ..
UAE to participate in fourth group of qualifiers for 2026 Tent Pegging World Cup
Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum opens
PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
SC turns down request of Imran Khan’s lawyer for meeting with him at Adiala ja ..
Japan to spend 1.8% of GDP on defence in 2025, 2% target in sight
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs transcontinental robotic-assisted focal ther ..
Dubai Health to elevate patient experience with Press Ganey
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Encroachments removed in Gulberg area3 minutes ago
-
SALU delegation excels at 15th international microbiology conference3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Rescue 1122 centre bado Jabal3 minutes ago
-
Rural Women in Khairpur Empower Themselves through Handicrafts3 minutes ago
-
One dacoit killed, 4 escape after police encounter3 minutes ago
-
Gujrat University holds mental aptitudes competition3 minutes ago
-
Experts warn AMR threatens global health, urge action against antibiotic misuse in poultry sector13 minutes ago
-
AJK PM commends Army Chief's address to overseas Pakistanis13 minutes ago
-
DCC reviews implementation of KP Govt public agenda13 minutes ago
-
PMLN politically divide Malakand division in two parts13 minutes ago
-
Meeting on National Adolescent and Youth Policy (NAYP) held23 minutes ago
-
194 Lahore police constables promoted23 minutes ago