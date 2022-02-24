UrduPoint.com

One Dacoit Killed, 4 Injured In Separate Encounters

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 02:05 PM

One dacoit killed, 4 injured in separate encounters

One dacoit was killed, while four others sustained injuries in separate police encounters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :One dacoit was killed, while four others sustained injuries in separate police encounters.

Police said here on Thursday that Ghulam Muhammadabad police signaled two suspects to stop near Main Bazaar Rehmat Town but the accused opened fire on police party.

The team returned fire and during this encounter, one of the outlaws received serious injuries and died on the spot while his accomplice was arrested in injured condition along with illegal weapons, mobile phones, Currency notes and other items.

In another encounter, Madina Town police arrested two injured dacoits Nabeel and Gulfam from Canal road near Chak No.204-RB and shifted them to hospital.

Similarly, Raza Abad police also arrested an injured dacoit Abrar after an encounter near Awan wala chowk.

Concerned police launched investigation into the matter,spokesman added.

