One Dacoit Killed, Another Arrested After Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 09:55 PM

One dacoit was killed and the police arrested his accomplice whereas two others managed to escape from the scene after police encounter on Sunday night in the area of Samanabad police station

Police spokesman said here that four bandits were on their looting spree when a police patrolling team witnessed them near Aziz Town Road. The police directed them for surrender but the criminals opened indiscriminate firing on the police party. The police also returned fire in self-defense and called more force for help.

During this encounter, one of the outlaws received serious injuries due to the bullets fired by his own accomplices and died on the spot whereas the police arrested his accomplice who was, later on, identified as Umar Farooq. The accused was wanted to the police in 22 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc.

Their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness. Therefore, special police teams were constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest thereof, he added.

