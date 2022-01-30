One dacoit killed, another held during police encounter

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Police arrested a robber and one held while three other managed to escape after exchange at Dallo Bangla, informed a police spokesman on Sunday.

According to police, SHO Talmba police station Munawar Gujjar signaled to a car to stop but they opened straight fire on police party.

Police, in retaliation, killed one dacoit and one arrested while three other managed to flee from the crime scene.

Police seized the car along with one 30-bore pistol from on the occasion.