One Dacoit Killed, Another Injured

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 06:51 PM

One alleged dacoit was killed while another sustained injuries in a police encounter in the area of Thikriwala police station

A spokesman said on Monday that the police, during patrolling, signalled three suspects riding motorcycles to stop near Darbar Baba Moti Sain in Chak No 65-JB late Sunday night, but the accused opened fire and attempted to flee the scene. The police returned fire while chasing them.

During the encounter, two outlaws received bullet injuries and fell on the ground while their third accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

The police immediately shifted the injured to hospital but one of them, identified as Adnan alias Mitho of Chak No 64-JB succumbed to his injuries. The condition of the other accused Azhar Abbas of Chak No 245-RB was also stated to be serious.

Both the accused were wanted to the police in 22 cases of dacoity, robbery and theft. Further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

