One Dacoit Killed, Another Injured In Encounter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2024 | 01:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A dacoit was killed,while another sustained multiple in police encounter in the area of Gulberg police station.
Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that dolphin force during snap checking signaled four suspects to stop near Metro bridge chowk but the outlaws opened indiscriminate firing on the police team.
The police also returned fire in self-defense and during this encounter, one of the criminals was killed while another sustained multiple injuries due to firing of their own accomplices.
However, their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.
The killed dacoit was identified as Shamroz,son of Muhammad Naeem,resident of Ayub Research Jhang Road and wanted by the police in 9 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc. Further investigation was underway.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil appreciated the performance of dolphin force and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the police team who took part in the encounter, spokesman added.
