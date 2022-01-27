One dacoit killed another injured in exchange of firing with police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :A dacoit Faiz Mohammad Khan was killed while another Sardar Khan received injuries in the exchange of firing between police and dacoits in the G-13 area of Golra Police Station According to a spokesperson, the gang was involved in domestic robberies and other recent incidents in Karachi Company and G-10 areas.

The accused Sardar Khan and Faiz Ahmed were arrested dozens of times by the police in various cases including car theft, firing on police personnel, terrorism, and embezzlement.

The gang of two was wanted in dozens of domestic robberies and car thefts in different parts of the Federal capital.

The vehicle recovered from the possession of robbers was used in recent domestic robberies and other incidents. Weapons, tracker deactivating jammers, virtual immobilizers, and other devices were found in the vehicle.