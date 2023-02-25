One dacoit killed, another injured in police encounter

One dacoit was killed while his accomplice received injuries during an encounter in the area of Gulberg police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that dolphin force witnessed two suspects riding on motorcycle near Gulistan Park in Gulberg area and signaled them to stop but the outlaws opened indiscriminate firing at the police.

The police also returned fire and during this encounter, both outlaws received injuries and fell down on the ground.

The police arrested them and shifted them to hospital where one of them identified as Owais Raza (25) resident of Amin Park died while condition of other identified as Ai Raza (27) resident of Kamal Abad was stated out of danger.

Both accused were wanted to police in a number of dacoity and other cases whereas the police also recovered a snatched motorcycle, cash of Rs.20,000, illegal pistols and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.