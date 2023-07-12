Open Menu

One Dacoit Killed, Four Others Injured In Kashmore Firing

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 08:51 PM

One dacoit killed, four others injured in Kashmore firing

A dacoit was killed while four other persons including policemen sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Karanpur Kacha area of Kashmore district, private news channels reported on Wednesday

KASHMORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :A dacoit was killed while four other persons including policemen sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Karanpur Kacha area of Kashmore district, private news channels reported on Wednesday.

The police party was patrolling near the Karanpur Kacha area when dacoits opened firing that injured three cops and a passerby. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

