One dacoit killed in encounter with Elite force man

One dacoit was killed while his two accomplices managed to escape after an encounter with an Elite force man in the area of Baluchni police station

A police spokesman said here on Friday that three armed bandits attempted to snatch motorcycle and other valuables from Abdullah Jabbar of Chak No 91-RB when he was passing by Chak No 69-RB after performing his duty late in the night. The Elite force employee offered resistance, and tried to overpower one of the robbers.

The robbers opened fire and a bullet hit their accomplice, who had been captured by Abdullah Jabbar, killing him on-the-spot.

However, the other two robbers managed to escape from the scene.

Receiving information, SHO Baluchni police station Aftab Ahmad, along with his team, reached the crime scene and took the body into custody. The dead man was later on identified as Wajid, son of Abdur Rasheed, a resident of Chak No 18-GB Nankana, and he was wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police shifted the body to mortuary of Allied Hospital for postmortem and started investigation, the spokesman added.