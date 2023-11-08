One dacoit killed in police encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

Bahawalnagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) An alleged dacoit was killed during a reported police encounter near Chak Madrasa Noor Sir Road, while another dacoit managed to flee the scene.

According to police sources, two dacoits allegedly riding a motorcycle were stopped by patrolling police.

The accused reportedly opened fire on the police party. In retaliatory fire, a dacoit was killed on the spot and another managed to escape from the scene. A police officer was also injured and shifted to the hospital.

The police cordoned off the area and started searching for the fugitive dacoit. The dead accused was identified as Azhar alias Azhari.

