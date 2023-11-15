One dacoit killed in police encounter, another flee

One dacoit was killed while his accomplice managed to escape after a police encounter in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) One dacoit was killed while his accomplice managed to escape after a police encounter in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that two bandits looted a man Asif near Mohallah Usman Garden and escaped from the scene. Receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and started chasing the outlaws.

The police encircled the criminals at some distance and directed them for surrender, but the accused opened fire at the police.

The police returned the fire in which one was killed while the other managed to escape while firing at the police party.

The deceased was identified as Asad alias Zulfiqar, who was a history-sheeter and was wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress.