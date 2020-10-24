One dacoit killed, other arrested after encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :One dacoit was killed while another was arrested after an encounter in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station late Friday night.

Police spokesman said that five to six bandits stormed into the house of Muhammad Amjad situated at Rustam Park and looted valuable items at gunpoint.

On receiving information, Jhang Bazaar police reached the spot and directed the outlaws for surrender but they opened indiscriminate firing.

The police also returned fire in self defence and during this encounter two outlaws received bullet injuries and fell on the ground while their other accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police shifted the injured to hospital but one of them expired in the way whereas condition of other was stated to be serious.

The killed accused was identified as Salamat Ali s/o Sain r/o chak 102-RB, Jaranwala while the injured one was identified as Rana Khaleel Haidar s/o Ahmad Ali alias Rehmat Rehman Ali Khan r/o of Data Chowk Samanabad.

Accused Salamat was wanted to the police in 30 dacoity and robbery cases whereas accused Khaleel was involved in nine cases. Special police team had also been constituted to trace out whereaboutsof the escapees and their arrest.

Further investigation was under progress.