One Day Art Workshop For Children On Weekend

Wed 01st January 2020

One day art workshop for children on weekend

A one day art workshop for children, aged 5-18, will be arranged here on coming Sunday to facilitate their artistic skills and creativity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :A one day art workshop for children, aged 5-18, will be arranged here on coming Sunday to facilitate their artistic skills and creativity.

The workshop has been organized by Niftysphere - Institute of Arts and Designing where various expressions and communication driven fun art projects will be explored by children to help them create their artistic tilt.

Many essential skills of drawing, painting techniques, imagination and creativity will be polished to expand the artistic horizon of the children and to help them develop their creative and problem solving abilities in future.

Different activities during the workshop will include exploring art fun with different mediums and themes with guidance according to the child level.

Parents have been instructed to provide the sketch book or chart, sketch pencils, color pencils and pastel colors to their children.

Such activities provide good opportunity for children to enjoy true fun of art creation as each child is a unique artist on his or her own.

