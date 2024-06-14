One-day capacity building training for BFA officials concluded

The Nutrition International's Large Scale Food Fortification Program (LSFFP) successfully concluded a one-day capacity building training for Government officials from the Balochistan Food Authority (BFA)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Nutrition International's Large Scale Food Fortification Program (LSFFP) successfully concluded a one-day capacity building training for Government officials from the Balochistan Food Authority (BFA).

The training, held at the Balochistan Food Authority Headquarters, focused on fortification processes, QA/QC, and food safety protocols.

The Director General of the Balochistan Food Authority, Ateeq Ullah Khan, distributed certificates amongst the participants, acknowledging their successful completion of the training.

He said that this training aimed to enhance the capacity of officials to ensure the provision of safe and nutritious food for the people.

The program reaffirms its commitment to supporting the government's efforts in improving food security and public health, he mentioned.