Open Menu

One-day Capacity Building Training For BFA Officials Concluded

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 11:27 PM

One-day capacity building training for BFA officials concluded

The Nutrition International's Large Scale Food Fortification Program (LSFFP) successfully concluded a one-day capacity building training for Government officials from the Balochistan Food Authority (BFA)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Nutrition International's Large Scale Food Fortification Program (LSFFP) successfully concluded a one-day capacity building training for Government officials from the Balochistan Food Authority (BFA).

The training, held at the Balochistan Food Authority Headquarters, focused on fortification processes, QA/QC, and food safety protocols.

The Director General of the Balochistan Food Authority, Ateeq Ullah Khan, distributed certificates amongst the participants, acknowledging their successful completion of the training.

He said that this training aimed to enhance the capacity of officials to ensure the provision of safe and nutritious food for the people.

The program reaffirms its commitment to supporting the government's efforts in improving food security and public health, he mentioned.

Related Topics

Balochistan From Government

Recent Stories

Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum

Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum

8 minutes ago
 Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under sh ..

Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war

8 minutes ago
 FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutam ..

FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate

10 minutes ago
 Serbian court approves extradition of Belarusian j ..

Serbian court approves extradition of Belarusian journalist

8 minutes ago
 US imposes sanctions on Israeli group for blocking ..

US imposes sanctions on Israeli group for blocking Gaza aid

10 minutes ago
 Sindh budget 2024-25 proposes revising rates of Ex ..

Sindh budget 2024-25 proposes revising rates of Excise taxes

8 minutes ago
PM announces to reduce petrol price by Rs 10.20 pe ..

PM announces to reduce petrol price by Rs 10.20 per liter

8 minutes ago
 Israel hits Gaza as tensions surge on Lebanon bord ..

Israel hits Gaza as tensions surge on Lebanon border

8 minutes ago
 'Fired up' Germany to lift curtain on Euro 2024 ag ..

'Fired up' Germany to lift curtain on Euro 2024 against Scotland

8 minutes ago
 Zelensky arrives in Switzerland ahead of Ukraine p ..

Zelensky arrives in Switzerland ahead of Ukraine peace summit

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan out from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan out from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

27 minutes ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs10.20 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs10.20 per litre

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan