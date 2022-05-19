One-day cattle nutrition seminar at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Thursday said that strong academia-industry ties are imperative to achieve food security targets in addition to alleviate poverty for sustainable development

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Thursday said that strong academia-industry ties are imperative to achieve food security targets in addition to alleviate poverty for sustainable development.

He was addressing one-day Cattle Nutrition seminar, organised by the Faculty of Animal Husbandry UAF here.

The VC said that development in livestock, especial in poultry sector could help the country to overcome protein deficiency. Dr Iqrar said that UAF experts had paced up their efforts to disseminate modern techniques at farm level.

Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Dr Qamar Bilal said that cost of production was high and the steps were afoot to lower down it with the help of modern trends and research work.

Talking about precise feeding of animals, he said that fresh fodder should be 10 per cent of body weight and free access to drinking water should be provided for every animal. CEO Alimentier Pvt Ltd Hafiz Noman Mustafa and CEO Dairy Lac Naushervan appreciated the efforts of UAF and said that it would pave way for increasing production and ensuring food security.

Dr Sarfraz Hassan, Dr. Muhammad Younis, Dr Khalid Mehmmod, Dr. Haq Nawaz, Dr. Fawad Ahmed and others were also present.