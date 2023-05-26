One-day conference on countering & preventing violent extremism held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Center for Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism organized a one-day conference on countering & preventing violent extremism at the University of Peshawar.

Faculty members and Heads of different departments of Social Sciences of the University of Peshawar participated in the conference.

Chief Coordination Officer of the Center of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Dr Ayaz briefed the participants on the establishment of the Center, its aims and objectives, and future plans.

He also highlighted the background of the establishment of the center.

Dean of Social Sciences Professor Dr Johar Ali said, "This center will not only provide research support to the students of Peshawar University but will also present the recommendations of different researches on other forums for policy adaptation." Professor Dr Hafiz Inamullah, the head of the Institute of education and Research, said, "Training on countering violent extremism and establishing peace is very important for school students and teachers, and research to such relevant topics has also been done in various fields of social sciences." "The center can initiate training programs in educational institutes by incorporating those research studies.

" Chairman of the Department of International Relations, Professor Dr Hussain Shaheed Shahrwardi said, "The thinking of university students has matured and it is quite difficult to change their thinking, but changing the thinking at the primary, middle, and high school levels and making it positive is easier." So this center should focus on Primary and secondary educational institutions, he said.

Head of the Department of Gender Studies Prof. Dr Anush suggested that experts should be kept in the Board of Governors because important decisions were taken in board meetings which should include the expert's opinion.

Director General (DG) of Center of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Dr Muhammad Qasim said, "The rules have provided an opportunity for experts to be utilized for the sake of the center." He further informed, "A memorandum of understanding will be signed between the Center for Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism and the University of Peshawar in order to benefit from the research work of Peshawar University students, according to which the two institutions will exchange research and other technical matters."Principal Law College Also offered to provide technical assistance in framing rules and preparation of other legal documents for the center.