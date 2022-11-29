One-day conference on impact of climate change on water reservoirs of KP held

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :A one-day conference was organized by Department of Environmental Science, University of Peshawar in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Peshawar on Tuesday with the theme of "impacts of climate change on water reservoirs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, challenges and opportunities".

According to a press release issued here, the conference continuation of a project "Climate advocacy for coordination and resilient action".

The conference was supervised by Ayaz Ali of PRCS, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Nafees, Prof. Dr. Bushra Khan and Dr. Shehla Nazanin.

Minister Higher education, Kamran Bangash and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idris, Vice-Chancellors were the chief guests.

Director General of Environmental Protection Agency, Anwar Khan, Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zahid Anwar, Director of PFI Mian Shafiq, Professor Dr. Hizbullah Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society Habib Malik Orakzai were guests of honor in the programme.

They attended the conference and delivered lectures.Professor of Geography Department Dr. Ataur Rahman, Dr. Samaullah, Prof. Dr. Shams Ali Baig of Abdul Wali Khan University and Prof. Dr. Farhan Shams, Hariya Qamar of Peshawar Model College gave presentations on various topics related to climate change and its effects on water resources.

Vice-Chancellor said in his short message that this conference is of great importance in the context of today's environmental problems.

This will benefit students while government & non-government organizations and will also get valuable information on the subject matter.

In this regard, the efforts of the Environment Department and Pakistan Halal Red Society are commendable.

Addressing the participants, Kamran Bangash thanked the organizers in his address and said as you all know today's conference revolves around the issue of climate change and water resources.

Climate change is a major problem and has gripped the entire world. Pakistan is not a major contributor of greenhouse gases but is affected by the irrational policies of developed countries, he added.

The recent floods in Pakistan are a testament to their policies. Pakistan and especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have always taken concrete steps to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

For this purpose, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa implemented a climate change policy in 2017 and recently updated it to 2022. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has its own climate change policy, and has also created a mechanism for its implementation.

Kamran Bangash said on the one hand, population growth is affecting our water resources and on the other hand, climate change is increasing the issue. After the recent floods that affected two-thirds of Pakistan, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the government took immediate steps and enacted the Rivers Act 2022.

This shows the seriousness of the government and our institutions in how much we value our environment and resources, he continued.

We need to do more to reduce the effects of climate change and protect our water resources. There are solutions to both problems, as long as we actually use and implement them.