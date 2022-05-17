UrduPoint.com

One Day Educational Exhibition Held Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2022 | 07:14 PM

The students of Department of Education, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Shaheed Benazirabad organized a one-day educational exhibition at main campus of the university

The students displayed their General Science projects based on general science education, life sciences, physical sciences, earth and spaces and on other topics. During visit of different scientific projects, Dean Faculty of Social Science Dr Kamal Ahmed Soomro, Dr Mehboob Al Dahraj, Lecturer Shagufta Khokhar, Lecturer Rashida Pathan, Dr Ghulam Mohyuddin Solangi, Dr Aasia Khatoon and Lecturer Asghar Ali appreciated the efforts of students team. They said that such activities would help enhance the creative educational capabilities and would increase the competitive attitude among students.

They said that scientific exhibitions play an important role in acquiring scientific knowledge and also promote critic thinking for learning to find scientific projects.

They were of the view that discovering new scientific projects, ideas and asking questions were an essential part of learning science.

They said that this was the thing that teacher could not give to students but students have to invent themselves. The teachers said that they encourage students in organizing such scientific exhibition to learn on their own.

