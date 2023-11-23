One-day family planning camp organized in Sanjhoro

The Rural Health Center Sanjhoro on Thursday organised a one-day family planning camp on the special instructions of Secretary Sindh Population Welfare Department Rehan Iqbal Baloch

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Rural Health Center Sanjhoro on Thursday organised a one-day family planning camp on the special instructions of Secretary Sindh Population Welfare Department Rehan Iqbal Baloch.

The camp was attended by hundreds of women from remote areas, where Dr. Khalida Bibi, an expert in family planning, provided free check-ups and conducted complimentary procedures.

According to a handout, Dr. Khalida Bibi, while conversing during the event, said even in this modern age, rural women were facing numerous challenges, therefore, collaborative efforts at both governmental and private levels are required for the welfare and improvement of this oppressed class, adding that these concerted efforts aim to ensure financial and social benefits for women, fostering the notion of gender equality within society.

She highlighted the worst social and economic conditions of women in marginalized areas like Sanjhoro and emphasized the urgent need for practical steps to ameliorate their situation.

The ongoing initiative of providing free family planning facilities during these camps is a significant step and the department was planning to continue such camps in the future, she added. Officials from the population welfare department and others were also present at this occasion.