One-day free Diabetes camp to be organized on Nov 14

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Hyderabad Host Lions Club will organize a one-day free 'Diabetes Camp' here at Lions Medical Complex Hussainabad on November 14 (Thursday) from 9 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

A team of eminent diabetologists led by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Lalaa Jaffer will examine the patients and provide medicines to needy diabetic patients.