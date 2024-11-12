Open Menu

One-day Free Diabetes Camp To Be Organized On Nov 14

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 12:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Hyderabad Host Lions Club will organize a one-day free 'Diabetes Camp' here at Lions Medical Complex Hussainabad on November 14 (Thursday) from 9 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

A team of eminent diabetologists led by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Lalaa Jaffer will examine the patients and provide medicines to needy diabetic patients.

