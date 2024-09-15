One-day Free Medical Camp For Women At Shah Nikdar
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) A one-day free medical camp for female patients, organised by Naseem Noor Medical Complex Farooka at Shah Nikadar Comprehensive school and College on Sunday.
Female patients Suburbs of Shahnikdar and Sillanwali visited the free medical camp and got examined themselves and received free medicines as well. The camp was led by an Ultrasound and Gynecology Specialist Dr. Sameera Faisal Kalyar, who provided free check-ups, ultrasounds, and ECGs to over 200 patients in the camp.
Talking to APP Dr Sameera Faisal Kalyar said this free medical camp aimed to provide accessible and affordable healthcare services to the local community, ensuring that everyone has access to quality medical care.
She said the Naseem Noor Medical Complex also offered special rates for their services, normal deliveries, including medication, are priced at Rs. 8,000, while cesarean sections, including medication, are priced at Rs. 18,000.
The medical facility also provides a range of other services, including color Doppler ultrasounds, surgery for cysts, and treatment for infertility and all other women's health issues, while the hospital also offers 24-hour emergency services, she added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio drive success: over 98% of ICT children vaccinated16 seconds ago
-
IRSA releases 237,300 cusecs water19 seconds ago
-
Unidentified body found22 seconds ago
-
Police nab two dacoits with fake ID26 seconds ago
-
Man electrocuted in mishap10 minutes ago
-
55pc BISP beneficiaries get quarterly tranche in Lodhran district10 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA inaugurates CSS scholarship program10 minutes ago
-
Democracy solution to all challenges: Gilani20 minutes ago
-
Project to empower rural women with transfer of livestock soon20 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman inspects Jinnah Convention Center renovation ahead of SCO meeting20 minutes ago
-
Livestock sector gets boost with new ultrasound technology20 minutes ago
-
Information minister pledges govt support for modernising madrasas with contemporary education30 minutes ago