One-day free medical camp for women at Shah Nikdar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) A one-day free medical camp for female patients, organised by Naseem Noor Medical Complex Farooka at Shah Nikadar Comprehensive school and College on Sunday.

Female patients Suburbs of Shahnikdar and Sillanwali visited the free medical camp and got examined themselves and received free medicines as well. The camp was led by an Ultrasound and Gynecology Specialist Dr. Sameera Faisal Kalyar, who provided free check-ups, ultrasounds, and ECGs to over 200 patients in the camp.

Talking to APP Dr Sameera Faisal Kalyar said this free medical camp aimed to provide accessible and affordable healthcare services to the local community, ensuring that everyone has access to quality medical care.

She said the Naseem Noor Medical Complex also offered special rates for their services, normal deliveries, including medication, are priced at Rs. 8,000, while cesarean sections, including medication, are priced at Rs. 18,000.

The medical facility also provides a range of other services, including color Doppler ultrasounds, surgery for cysts, and treatment for infertility and all other women's health issues, while the hospital also offers 24-hour emergency services, she added.