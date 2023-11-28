Open Menu

One-day Free Surgical Eye Camp Held At RHQ Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2023 | 12:10 AM

One-day free surgical eye camp held at RHQ Hospital

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital held a one-day free surgical eye and general medical camp at RHQ Hospital Chilas on Monday in collaboration with HQ FCNA Gilgit.

It was informed that school screening was also done at Govt Boys High School Chilas in coordination with Senior education Advisor & Lead Projects Rupani Foundation Pakistan, Bahadur Ali Khan. The camp was sponsored by Rupani Foundation Pakistan, said a press release issued from ISPR Gilgit

Col Irfan Ghazi Sector Commander Diamar Basha Dam, M. Iqbal MS RHQ Hospital Chilas, Dr Javaid Ur Rehman Provincial Coordinator for Prevention and Control of blindness GB, DHO Chilas, DC Chilas, and Lt. Col (R)

Tariq Usman General Manager ACCO Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital Rawalpindi.

The eye camp was aimed at providing free eye care services to the poor populace in remote areas of Chilas.

The camp provided following services:-

Visual Acuity Test, Objective Refractive error measurement through Auto-refractometer, Preliminary Examination

Refraction, Final Examination by Eye Specialist, Counselling, Provision of free Medicines, Provision of vision correction spectacles, Free Phaco emulsification foldable surgeries, Free HCV Test, Free HBsAg Test, Free Blood Sugar Test,

Free School Screening.

Those patients with complicated issues were referred to the base hospital for further management.

Patients Screened during the camp at RHQ Hospital included female 281, Male 456, children 111, medicines given to patients 570, glasses dispense 254, cataract surgery done 53, sunglasses issued 53, patients referred to Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital RWP for further investigation and treatment 42, Total Lab Screening 61, general medical OPD 246,

ACCO School Screening Report: children screened 690, medicines167, reffred cases 42

These measures have been highly helpful in the early diagnosis of curable eye diseases in children, who can then be treated accordingly and prevent them from becoming handicapped later in life.

Local populace / Elders of the area greatly appreciated the efforts of Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital in arranging Free Surgical eye camps of renowned Eye Hospital in a remote area of Chilas (Gilgit Baltistan).

The provision of eye services in such far flung areas has served as a great social endeavour and will serve as a goodwill tool among the local population, the press release added.

