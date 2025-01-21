One-day Hajj Training Workshop Held In Hyderabad
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony organised a one-day Hajj training workshop at a local hall in Hyderabad, Sindh under the auspicious of Haji Camp Karachi.
According to the Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, the workshop saw the participation of 1,600 aspiring pilgrims from Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.
He informed that renowned scholar and orator of Karachi Haji Camp, Mufti Muhammad Munir, provided detailed guidance on Hajj rituals, including performing the first Umrah and the proper method of wearing Ihram.
Naveed Shafi, an officer from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, elaborated on administrative aspects of Hajj, such as travel preparations, vaccination requirements, Hajj flight schedules, airport procedures, and guidance for pilgrims during their stay in Saudi Arabia, he added.
He said Data Control Officer, Tooba Mughal delivered an informative session on the usage and benefits of the ‘Pak Hajj mobile App’ which will help facilitate pilgrims in various aspects of their Hajj journey.
Umar Butt made it clear that participation in two training sessions is mandatory for all Hajj pilgrims. He said the Ministry has planned 147 such programmes at the tehsil level across the country. The second phase of Hajj training will commence after Eid-ul-Fitr and will continue at the seven designated Haji Camps until the departure of the last Hajj flight, he added.
He said the workshop will ensure that pilgrims are well-prepared for their spiritual journey and equipped with the necessary knowledge for a smooth Hajj experience.
Recent Stories
Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media
“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers
M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025
Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra
ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative
Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024
TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland
ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power Abu Dhabi stations with solar e ..
27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan island
Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness
Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%
ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police recover body near Tablighi Markaz, Layyah7 minutes ago
-
One-day Hajj training workshop held in Hyderabad7 minutes ago
-
M-6 Motorway construction to begin in 2025 with focus on Karachi-Sukkur route: Aleem Khan37 minutes ago
-
Court awarded 12-years imprisonment to drug pusher with 2.4 lacs fine37 minutes ago
-
Two children, woman die as roof collapses in Swat47 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab meets Kundi to discuss inter-provincial issues47 minutes ago
-
Governor GB lauds Govt-Opposition talks as step towards regional progress57 minutes ago
-
Body found57 minutes ago
-
Bright prospects for winter tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan: CS Abrar Ahmed1 hour ago
-
Police arrest outlaws, recover hashish, illegal weapon1 hour ago
-
Lone congratulates Donald Trump on becoming 47th President of US1 hour ago
-
Over 7,200 Pakistanis imprisoned in Saudi Arabia since 2019, Senate told1 hour ago