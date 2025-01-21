Open Menu

One-day Hajj Training Workshop Held In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 02:20 PM

One-day Hajj training workshop held in Hyderabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony organised a one-day Hajj training workshop at a local hall in Hyderabad, Sindh under the auspicious of Haji Camp Karachi.

According to the Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, the workshop saw the participation of 1,600 aspiring pilgrims from Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.

He informed that renowned scholar and orator of Karachi Haji Camp, Mufti Muhammad Munir, provided detailed guidance on Hajj rituals, including performing the first Umrah and the proper method of wearing Ihram.

Naveed Shafi, an officer from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, elaborated on administrative aspects of Hajj, such as travel preparations, vaccination requirements, Hajj flight schedules, airport procedures, and guidance for pilgrims during their stay in Saudi Arabia, he added.

He said Data Control Officer, Tooba Mughal delivered an informative session on the usage and benefits of the ‘Pak Hajj mobile App’ which will help facilitate pilgrims in various aspects of their Hajj journey.

Umar Butt made it clear that participation in two training sessions is mandatory for all Hajj pilgrims. He said the Ministry has planned 147 such programmes at the tehsil level across the country. The second phase of Hajj training will commence after Eid-ul-Fitr and will continue at the seven designated Haji Camps until the departure of the last Hajj flight, he added.

He said the workshop will ensure that pilgrims are well-prepared for their spiritual journey and equipped with the necessary knowledge for a smooth Hajj experience.

