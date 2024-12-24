The National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), in collaboration with the Yunus Emre Institute, held a one-day international conference to commemorate the legacy of Abdur Rehman Peshawari at its Aiwan-e-Urdu Hall on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), in collaboration with the Yunus Emre Institute, held a one-day international conference to commemorate the legacy of Abdur Rehman Peshawari at its Aiwan-e-Urdu Hall on Tuesday.

Abdur Rehman Peshawari was a Turkish soldier, journalist, and diplomat who was born in Peshawar. He is a symbol of the civilizational and historical ties between Turkey and Pakistan. Presiding over the event, Dr Kanwal Ameen, Vice Chancellor of GC Women University, Faisalabad, highlighted the profound cultural, academic, and historical ties between Pakistan and Turkey.

She remarked that the fraternal relationship between the two nations had endured for centuries. "Turkey has always been my favourite country," she added. The Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Irfan Nazir Oglu, noted that Abdur Rehman Peshawari voluntarily traveled from the Indian subcontinent to Turkey as part of a Red Crescent delegation to fight for principles and faith.

He eventually settled in Turkey, serving in various capacities and rendering invaluable services to the nation.

Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Director General (DG) of the NPLD, expressed gratitude to the guests and shed light on the enduring relationship between Turkey and Pakistan.

He emphasised that the two countries shared a rich and sincere history and always supported each other. "Academic collaborations between the nations are exemplified by the Rumi Chair in Pakistan and the Iqbal Chair in Turkey," DG proudly shared.

During the seminar, the great-grandson of Abdur Rehman Peshawari, Muhammad Saleem Khan, delivered a keynote address, providing a detailed overview of Abdur Rehman's life and contributions.

Other notable speakers included Dr Halil Tokar, Country Director of the Yunus Emre Institute; Dr Behmet Tuyran; Abdul Akbar, Educational Counsellor of the Turkish Embassy; Dr Farooq Adil; Dr Sadaf Naqvi; and Dr Muhammad Ziauddin, who shed light on various aspects of Abdur Rehman's life and services. Seema Noor Erjan presented a summary of her MPhil thesis titled "The Life and Contributions of Abdur Rehman Peshawari."