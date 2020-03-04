UrduPoint.com
One Day Invasive Mechanical Ventilation Workshop Held In KTH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :A one-day workshop on invasive mechanical ventilation was organized by Department of Child Health Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) to learn the basics of pediatric mechanical ventilation.

The workshop was arranged in coordination with Agha Khan University Hospital, Karachi and Shifa International Hospital Islamabad here on Wednesday.

The facilitators of workshop were Director Pediatric Critical Care Service Agha Khan University Dr Qalab Abbas, Associate consultant Pediatric Critical Care Shifa International Hospital Islamabad Dr Atta Ullah Khan and Agha Khan Hospital Karachi Dr Farman Ali.

The organizers of the workshop were Associate Prof Dr Sabir Khan, Asst Prof Dr Abdul Khaliq, Registrar Dr Ijaz Ahmad and Registrar Dr Arshad Khan.

The workshop was attended by MTI KTH Medical Director and Chairman of Pediatric Department Prof Dr Irshad Ahmad, North West General Hospital Prof Dr Amin Jan Gandapor, MTI HMC Prof D Aqeel Khattak, Associate Prof Dr Sabir Khan, Associate Prof Dr Jan Muhammad, Associate Prof Dr Sabahat Amir, Asst Prof Dr Zia Muhammad, Asst Prof Dr Arshia Munir, Asst Prof Dr Shazia Bahar, Asst Dr Imad Ali Shah and large number of Post Graduate Trainees, consultants and staff Nurses.

