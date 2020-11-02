UrduPoint.com
One Day Islamic Calligraphy Workshop Arranged At PUCAR

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:51 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts in collaboration with Takhliqee Forum organized a one-day Islamic Calligraphy workshop to promote Islamic art in connection with Rabi-ul-Awal.

Presidential Award winning calligrapher Elahi Bakhsh Mattee imparted training to the students in the workshop.

He delivered a special lecture on history of Islamic calligraphy to the students along-with its past, present and future. He also gave practical training in different style of writing. More than fifty students from different universities showed up for the calligraphy workshop.

PUCAR Director Waqar Ahmed distributed certificates among participants of the workshop at the end of the workshop.

Addressing on the occasion, the PUCAR Director said that calligraphy was fundamental in Islamic arts. Islamic Calligraphy had a significant place not just in Pakistan but across the world.

He said the Council regularly organized workshops to introduce Islamic calligraphy to students. Calligraphers like Elahi Bakhsh Mati have given a new impetus to this art. The interest of students in Islamic calligraphy is a proof that the art of calligraphy is flourishing in Pakistan.

